Stonemont Delivers 1.3 MSF Speculative Industrial Park in Fort Pierce, Florida

FORT PIERCE, FLA. — Stonemont Financial Group has completed South Florida Logistics Center 95, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial park in Fort Pierce, a city in Southeast Florida’s St. Lucie County. The complex is located at the intersection of South Kings Highway and Orange Avenue, near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. At 1.1 million square feet, Building 1 at the complex is the largest speculative building in Southeast Florida, according to Stonemont, while Building 2 spans 245,000 square feet.

The design-build team includes construction firm Evans General Contractors, architect Ware Malcomb and civil engineer Engineering Design & Construction Inc. Sky Groden of JLL’s Fort Lauderdale office is handling leasing at South Florida Logistics Center 95, both buildings of which are available for lease.