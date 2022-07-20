Stonemont Financial Breaks Ground on 427,000 SF Industrial Park in Palmetto, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

PALMETTO, FLA. — Stonemont Financial Group has broken ground on Palmetto Industrial Park, a 427,000-square-foot industrial facility located in the Sarasota suburb of Palmetto. Situated near I-75 and I-275 in Manatee County, the property will feature three rear-load facilities, each spanning more than 100,000 square feet. The speculative buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights and the campus will feature 354 car parking spaces and 127 trailer parking spaces. General contractor Landmark Construction Services plans to deliver Palmetto Industrial Park in the second quarter of 2023.