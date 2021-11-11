REBusinessOnline

Stonemont Financial Breaks Ground on 485,680 SF Industrial Project in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

DFW-Point35-Fort-Worth

DFW Point35 in Fort Worth is scheduled for a summer-2022 completion.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Stonemont Financial Group has broken ground on DFW Point35, a 485,680-square-foot industrial project located less than three miles from the AllianceTexas master-planned community in Fort Worth. The development will consist of two rear-load warehouses totaling 218,400 and 267,280 square feet. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, ample car and trailer parking and contemporary office space. Completion is slated for summer 2022. Lee & Associates is marketing the property for lease.

