REBusinessOnline

Stonemont Financial Breaks Ground on Three Spec Industrial Facilities in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based Stonemont Financial Group has broken ground on three speculative industrial buildings totaling 699,000 square feet in Fort Worth. The developments will consist of a 213,000-square-foot building at FM 156 near Chaplin Drive and two buildings totaling 486,000 square feet at Golden Triangle and Harmon Road. Construction of all three buildings is set to begin in the coming weeks, with completion of the first project slated for March 2022 and delivery of the second and third buildings scheduled for May 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews