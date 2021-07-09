Stonemont Financial Breaks Ground on Three Spec Industrial Facilities in Fort Worth

Development, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based Stonemont Financial Group has broken ground on three speculative industrial buildings totaling 699,000 square feet in Fort Worth. The developments will consist of a 213,000-square-foot building at FM 156 near Chaplin Drive and two buildings totaling 486,000 square feet at Golden Triangle and Harmon Road. Construction of all three buildings is set to begin in the coming weeks, with completion of the first project slated for March 2022 and delivery of the second and third buildings scheduled for May 2022.