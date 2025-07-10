Thursday, July 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Stonemont Financial Buys 5.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in La Porte, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LA PORTE, TEXAS — Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group has purchased a 5.8-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in La Porte, an eastern suburb of Houston. The site at 615 N. Sixth St. is located at the entrance to Port Houston’s Barbour’s Cut shipping terminal, and the property includes 61,000 square feet of office, maintenance and manufacturing space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Stonemont acquired the property in conjunction with a 5.3-acre IOS property in the metro Atlanta area.

You may also like

Midland ISD Begins Renovation of Two High School...

Lument Provides $33.6M Agency Construction Loan for Dallas...

Newmark Brokers $7.6M Sale of Retail, Industrial Building...

FedEx Ground Package System Renews 186,577 SF Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $31M Sale of Mixed-Use...

Newmark Arranges $24.5M Sale of Apartment Building Near...

Turnbridge Equities Begins $12M Repositioning of Northern New...

Sares Regis Multifamily Divests of Level at Sixteenth...

TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 543-Bed Student Housing...