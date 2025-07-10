Stonemont Financial Buys 5.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in La Porte, Texas

LA PORTE, TEXAS — Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group has purchased a 5.8-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) facility in La Porte, an eastern suburb of Houston. The site at 615 N. Sixth St. is located at the entrance to Port Houston’s Barbour’s Cut shipping terminal, and the property includes 61,000 square feet of office, maintenance and manufacturing space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Stonemont acquired the property in conjunction with a 5.3-acre IOS property in the metro Atlanta area.