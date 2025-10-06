Monday, October 6, 2025
429 Business Center in Ocoee, Fla., comprises 259,255 square feet of industrial space across seven buildings, which were 49 percent leased at the time of completion.
Stonemont Financial Completes 259,255 SF Industrial Complex in Metro Orlando

by Abby Cox

OCOEE, FLA. — Stonemont Financial Group has completed 429 Business Center, a 259,255-square-foot industrial complex located in Ocoee, roughly 10 miles outside Orlando near Walt Disney World. HGR Construction Inc. served as general contractor on the project. Cam Montgomery and Matt Sullivan of JLL are handling leasing efforts for 429 Business Center on behalf of Stonemont.

429 Business Center comprises seven buildings and features 20- to 32-foot clear heights, with rear- and front-load options. The facility is currently 49 percent preleased, with buildings 200 and 600 already fully occupied.

Atlanta-based Stonemont owns more than 4.4 million square feet of industrial development across Florida and is nearing completion on a 100,698-square-foot facility near Tampa.

