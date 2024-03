WILMER, TEXAS — Atlanta-based development and investment firm Stonemont Financial Group has completed Sunridge Industrial Park, a 565,259-square-foot development located in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. The building features 40-foot clear heights, 128 dock doors, four drive-in ramps and parking for 135 trucks and 309 cars, with the capacity to add more parking if needed. LGE Design Build served as the project architect and general contractor. KBC Advisors is the leasing agent.