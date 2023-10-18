Stonemont Financial, Davis Cos. Complete 2.7 MSF Industrial Campus in Metro Savannah

RINCON, GA. — Stonemont Financial Group and The Davis Cos. have completed two buildings within Georgia International Trade Center (GITC) in Rincon, a suburb of Savannah in Effingham County. The properties include the 1.2 million-square-foot Building 3A and the 1.5 million-square-foot Building 3B. An unnamed national home retailer is the sole occupant of both buildings and already occupies a 416,450-square-foot warehouse at GITC. Combined the two properties include 1,310 trailer spaces, 510 automobile spaces and 543 dock doors.

Additionally, Britton Burdette, John Huguenard, Patrick Nally and Jim Freeman of JLL represented Stonemont Financial and Davis Cos. in the sale of Building 3A to an unnamed institutional real estate investment firm.

The partnership’s final building within GITC is Building 4A, a 733,200-square-foot cross-dock warehouse that is set to open in early 2024. Gilbert & Ezelle Commercial Real Estate, a locally based Cushman & Wakefield alliance office, is handling leasing for the building.

Stonemont Financial and Davis Cos. have developed 8 million square feet of industrial space at GITC in the past five years.