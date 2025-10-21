Stonemont Financial Group Delivers 100,620 SF Industrial Facility in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group has delivered TIA Executive Center, a 100,620-square-foot industrial facility located at 6101 Johns Road in Tampa. The property, which is situated two miles from Tampa International Airport, features 32-foot clear heights, spec office suites and space that is divisible down to around 33,000 square feet.

Project partners include joint venture partner PCCP, general contractor Frampton Construction, architect Harley Commercial Architecture, engineer Kimley-Horn and leasing agents Peter Cecor and Harrison Pithers of JLL.