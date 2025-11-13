Stonemont Financial Group Secures 450,112 SF Lease at Westfield Commerce Park in Ohio

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, OHIO — Stonemont Financial Group has completed the lease-up of Westfield Commerce Park in Westfield Township near Akron following a full-building lease with B’Laster Holdings. The tenant, a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in Valley View, Ohio, has extended its lease to occupy the entire 450,112-square-foot speculative facility. Completed in June 2023, Westfield Commerce Park features a clear height of 36 feet, cross-dock configuration, 500 car parking spaces and 130 trailer stalls. Stonemont served as the developer and owner of the project, with Pinnacle Bank and PCCP serving as debt and capital partners. Joe Messina and David Stecker of JLL handled leasing and represented Stonemont, which has developed more than 3.5 million square feet of industrial space across Ohio.