Stonemont Financial Group to Build 450,000 SF Spec Industrial Development Near Cleveland
WESTFIELD CENTER, OHIO — Stonemont Financial Group has unveiled plans to build a 450,000-square-foot speculative industrial development in Westfield Center near Cleveland. Named Westfield Commerce Park, the Class A facility marks Stonemont’s first speculative development in Northeast Ohio. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, cross-dock configuration, 500 car parking spaces, 130 trailer stalls, 65 dock doors and four drive-in doors. Stonemont is the developer, while Pinnacle Bank and PCCP are debt and capital partners. JLL will oversee lease-up. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2023.
