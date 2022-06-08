REBusinessOnline

Stonemont Financial Group to Build 450,000 SF Spec Industrial Development Near Cleveland

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

Westfield Commerce Park is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

WESTFIELD CENTER, OHIO — Stonemont Financial Group has unveiled plans to build a 450,000-square-foot speculative industrial development in Westfield Center near Cleveland. Named Westfield Commerce Park, the Class A facility marks Stonemont’s first speculative development in Northeast Ohio. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, cross-dock configuration, 500 car parking spaces, 130 trailer stalls, 65 dock doors and four drive-in doors. Stonemont is the developer, while Pinnacle Bank and PCCP are debt and capital partners. JLL will oversee lease-up. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2023.

