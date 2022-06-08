Stonemont Financial Group to Build 450,000 SF Spec Industrial Development Near Cleveland

Westfield Commerce Park is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

WESTFIELD CENTER, OHIO — Stonemont Financial Group has unveiled plans to build a 450,000-square-foot speculative industrial development in Westfield Center near Cleveland. Named Westfield Commerce Park, the Class A facility marks Stonemont’s first speculative development in Northeast Ohio. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, cross-dock configuration, 500 car parking spaces, 130 trailer stalls, 65 dock doors and four drive-in doors. Stonemont is the developer, while Pinnacle Bank and PCCP are debt and capital partners. JLL will oversee lease-up. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2023.