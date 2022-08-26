Stonemont Financial Group to Build 859,240 SF Spec Industrial Development in Columbus

The project is being developed on a 71-acre site formerly home to Buckeye Steel.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Stonemont Financial Group is set to break ground next month on Castings Commerce Park, a three-building industrial development totaling 859,240 square feet in the South Side district of Columbus. The speculative project is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023. The 71-acre site was formerly home to Buckeye Steel, a longtime steel manufacturer dating back to the 1800s. Located at 2211 Parsons Ave., the property features convenient access to I-71 and I-270.