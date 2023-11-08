Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Stonemont Financial Sells 218,000 SF Industrial Building in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Atlanta-based investment and development firm Stonemont Financial Group has sold a newly built, 218,000-square-foot industrial building in North Fort Worth. Dot Foods purchased the building for an undisclosed price, and its subsidiary, OmniCable, will become the facility’s new tenant. Blaine Kelly of CBRE represented OmniCable and Dot Foods in the transaction. Becky Thompson of Lee & Associates represented Stonemont. The deal was finalized before the completion of construction, which began in mid-2022.

