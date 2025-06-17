Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Nuveen purchased Braselton Broadway 85 for an undisclosed price.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Stonemont Financial Sells 234,133 SF Distribution Center in Braselton, Georgia

by John Nelson

BRASELTON, GA. — Stonemont Financial Group has sold Braselton Broadway 85, a 234,133-square-foot distribution center located at 1394 Broadway Ave. in Braselton, about 49 miles northeast of Atlanta. The facility, which was fully leased at the time of sale, sits on a 21.5-acre site along State Highway 124.

Nuveen purchased Braselton Broadway 85 for an undisclosed price. Also in the metro Atlanta region, Stonemont Financial recently sold Chamblee International Logistics Park and is nearing completion on Stonemont Park 75 South in Locust Grove.

You may also like

Encore Enterprises Buys 61,356 SF Medical Office Building...

JLL Arranges Two Construction Takeout Loans Totaling $114M...

Gayle Benson to Acquire 27-Story Office Tower in...

IPA Secures $77.3M Construction Financing for Industrial Facility...

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 60,486 SF...

Legacy Realty Negotiates Sale of 132,737 SF Shopping...

Goodyear Investments Acquires 10,513 SF Retail Property in...

Tova Capital, Shopton Capital Buy Retail Building in...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 249-Unit Apartment Complex in...