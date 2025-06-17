Stonemont Financial Sells 234,133 SF Distribution Center in Braselton, Georgia

BRASELTON, GA. — Stonemont Financial Group has sold Braselton Broadway 85, a 234,133-square-foot distribution center located at 1394 Broadway Ave. in Braselton, about 49 miles northeast of Atlanta. The facility, which was fully leased at the time of sale, sits on a 21.5-acre site along State Highway 124.

Nuveen purchased Braselton Broadway 85 for an undisclosed price. Also in the metro Atlanta region, Stonemont Financial recently sold Chamblee International Logistics Park and is nearing completion on Stonemont Park 75 South in Locust Grove.