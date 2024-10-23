Stonemont Financial Signs LG Electronics to Occupy 348,740 SF at Lakeland Commerce Center in Central Florida

LAKELAND, FLA. — Stonemont Financial has signed LG Electronics USA to a full-building lease at Lakeland Commerce Center in Lakeland, roughly 30 miles from Tampa via I-4. The tech manufacturer will occupy the park’s Building 400, a 348,740-square-foot facility that was delivered in the first quarter of this year. LG Electronics will utilize the facility as a distribution center for its home appliances and consumer electronics.

Stonemont Financial has also recently signed other tenants to join the tenant roster at Lakeland Commerce Center, including Lifting Gear Hire (36,420 square feet at Building 200) and a 75,740-square-foot lease at Building 100 with an undisclosed tenant. The LG Electronics lease brings the park to 51 percent leased, according to Stonemont Financial.