Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LG Electronics will utilize Building 400 at Lakeland Commerce Center as a distribution center for its home appliances and consumer electronics.
FloridaIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheast

Stonemont Financial Signs LG Electronics to Occupy 348,740 SF at Lakeland Commerce Center in Central Florida

by John Nelson

LAKELAND, FLA. — Stonemont Financial has signed LG Electronics USA to a full-building lease at Lakeland Commerce Center in Lakeland, roughly 30 miles from Tampa via I-4. The tech manufacturer will occupy the park’s Building 400, a 348,740-square-foot facility that was delivered in the first quarter of this year. LG Electronics will utilize the facility as a distribution center for its home appliances and consumer electronics.

Stonemont Financial has also recently signed other tenants to join the tenant roster at Lakeland Commerce Center, including Lifting Gear Hire (36,420 square feet at Building 200) and a 75,740-square-foot lease at Building 100 with an undisclosed tenant. The LG Electronics lease brings the park to 51 percent leased, according to Stonemont Financial.

You may also like

Glenstar, Columnar Investments Sell 818,000 SF Industrial Park...

Milestone Acquires Two Apartment Communities in Fredericksburg, Virginia...

Target Opens 50,000 SF Store at Sawyer’s Walk...

Jim Chapman Construction Begins Vertical Construction at 201-Unit...

SurePoint Delivers 744-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Conroe, Texas

IDI Logistics Completes 310,689 SF Industrial Project in...

Timber Hill Buys Four Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites...

EōS Fitness Signs 42,500 SF Retail Lease in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 890-Unit Self-Storage...