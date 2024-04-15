Monday, April 15, 2024
Armstrong Logistics Inc. will fully occupy Building 4A, a 733,200-square-foot industrial facility at Georgia International Trade Center in Rincon, Ga.
Stonemont Financial Signs Logistics User to 733,200 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Savannah

by John Nelson

RINCON, GA. — Stonemont Financial Group has signed Armstrong Logistics Inc., a warehousing and logistics service provider based in California, to an industrial lease near Port of Savannah. The logistics firm will fully occupy Building 4A, a 733,200-square-foot cross-dock facility, at Georgia International Trade Center (GITC), a 1,150-acre industrial park in Effingham County that Stonemont Financial is co-developing with The Davis Cos. and Chesterfield.

Located in Rincon, the facility features 40-foot clear heights, 175 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and 208 trailer stalls. Scott Mertz of NAI Global brokered the transaction. Additional partners for the project include Omega Construction as the general contractor, Atlas Collaborative as the architect and Thomas & Hutton as the civil engineer.

Stephen Ezelle of Cushman & Wakefield/Gilbert & Ezelle is handling all leasing at GITC. Building 4A is the 10th warehouse that Stonemont Financial has delivered at the park.

