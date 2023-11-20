Stonemont, Fortius Complete 702,250 SF Industrial Park in Metro Charlotte, Sell Building to Chick-fil-A Supply

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Stonemont Financial Group and Fortius Capital Partners have completed the development of Lakeshore Corporate Park, a 702,250-square-foot industrial park in the north Charlotte suburb of Kannapolis. Situated off I-85 on Stadium Drive, the property comprises three buildings featuring 32- to 36-foot clear heights, full-building circulation and 260- to 310-foot depths.

Building 1 totals 128,750 square feet, and Buildings 2 and 3 comprise 294,500 and 279,000 square feet, respectively. The property also includes 515 car parking spaces and 76 trailer parking stalls.

Chick-fil-A Supply, a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A Inc., has purchased Building 1, with plans to use the facility as a distribution and operations center.

Construction of the development began in July 2022, and the project team included Choate Construction Co., Triad Design Group and Oak Engineering.