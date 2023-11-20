Monday, November 20, 2023
Lakeshore Corporate Park comprises three industrial buildings situated on Stadium Drive in Kannapolis, N.C.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Stonemont, Fortius Complete 702,250 SF Industrial Park in Metro Charlotte, Sell Building to Chick-fil-A Supply

by John Nelson

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Stonemont Financial Group and Fortius Capital Partners have completed the development of Lakeshore Corporate Park, a 702,250-square-foot industrial park in the north Charlotte suburb of Kannapolis. Situated off I-85 on Stadium Drive, the property comprises three buildings featuring 32- to 36-foot clear heights, full-building circulation and 260- to 310-foot depths.

Building 1 totals 128,750 square feet, and Buildings 2 and 3 comprise 294,500 and 279,000 square feet, respectively. The property also includes 515 car parking spaces and 76 trailer parking stalls.

Chick-fil-A Supply, a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A Inc., has purchased Building 1, with plans to use the facility as a distribution and operations center.

Construction of the development began in July 2022, and the project team included Choate Construction Co., Triad Design Group and Oak Engineering.

