Stonemont, Geis to Build 500,000 SF Industrial Park in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Stonemont Financial Group and joint venture partner Geis Cos. have closed on their purchase of 35 acres in Fort Myers for the development of a 500,000-square-foot, Class A industrial park. The project, known as Legacy at Oriole Road, is slated for completion in second-quarter 2023. The development will include two 250,000-square-foot warehouses designed to accommodate users as small as 37,000 square feet. The buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights, 72 trailer parking stalls and above-standard bay spacing. The property offers proximity to I-75, Route 41 and other major thoroughfares.