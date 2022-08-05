REBusinessOnline

Stonemont, Geis to Build 500,000 SF Industrial Park in Fort Myers

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Stonemont Financial Group and joint venture partner Geis Cos. have closed on their purchase of 35 acres in Fort Myers for the development of a 500,000-square-foot, Class A industrial park. The project, known as Legacy at Oriole Road, is slated for completion in second-quarter 2023. The development will include two 250,000-square-foot warehouses designed to accommodate users as small as 37,000 square feet. The buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights, 72 trailer parking stalls and above-standard bay spacing. The property offers proximity to I-75, Route 41 and other major thoroughfares.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  