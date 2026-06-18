Stonemont Inks Full-Building Industrial Lease in Tampa Spanning 100,698 SF

TAMPA, FLA. — Atlanta-based Stonemont has executed a full-building lease at TIA Executive Center, a 100,698-square-foot industrial facility located at 6111 Johns Road in Tampa. The name of the tenant was not disclosed, but Tampa Bay Business Journal reports that Google’s self-driving car platform Waymo is leasing the entire building to be used as warehouse space.

John Dunphy and Pete Cecora of JLL represented Stonemont in the lease negotiations. David Kaplan, Kyle Massie and Winston Fox led the Stonemont team internally on the transaction.

Stonemont delivered TIA Executive Center in October 2025 in partnership with PCCP. The property, which is situated two miles from Tampa International Airport, features 32-foot clear heights and has one speculative office suite.