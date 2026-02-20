Friday, February 20, 2026
Topline Logistics Center
Topline Logistics Center, a 457,217-square-foot industrial facility, has been fully leased to an undisclosed tenant.
Stonemont, Iron Point Partners Fully Lease Topline Logistics Center in Ocala, Florida

by Abby Cox

OCALA, FLA. — Atlanta-based private real estate investment firm Stonemont and private equity firm Iron Point Partners have signed an undisclosed tenant to a full-building lease at Topline Logistics Center, a 457,217-square-foot industrial facility located directly off I-75 in Ocala. Jared Bonshire, David Perez, Taylor Zambito and Ryan Hubbard of Cushman & Wakefield represented Stonemont in the lease negotiations. 

Situated on approximately 35 acres in Central Florida, the cross-dock facility features 36-foot clear heights, 110 trailer parking spaces, 247 car parking spaces, four drive-in doors and a 185-foot truck court.

