Stonemont, Pizzuti Underway on 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Project in West Jefferson, Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

WEST JEFFERSON, OHIO — Stonemont Financial Group and The Pizzuti Cos. are co-developing a 1.1 million-square-foot speculative industrial project in West Jefferson, about 18 miles west of Columbus. Stonemont will acquire the facility upon completion, which is scheduled for the end of this summer. Named West Jeff One, the Class A project sits directly off I-70. The development features 209 car parking spaces, 110 trailer parking spaces and a clear height of up to 40 feet. The project marks Atlanta-based Stonemont’s first in the Columbus area.