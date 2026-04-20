Stonemont Purchases 216,400 SF Industrial Facility in Mableton, Georgia

MABLETON, GA. — Stonemont, a private industrial real estate investment firm based in Atlanta, has acquired a 216,400-square-foot industrial service facility (ISF) located in Mableton, approximately 15 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. Situated at 5350 Riverview Road, the facility spans 10 buildings across 24.5 acres and is fully leased to a mix of national and regional tenants. The property also features 18- to 23-foot clear heights, 19 dock doors and potential connectivity to the Norfolk-Southern rail spur.

ISF is defined as a subset of industrial outdoor storage (IOS) and includes sites that feature functional service buildings, in addition to stabilized fences and lit outdoor space zoned for storage. Stonemont has closed on five ISF acquisitions totaling 41.9 acres and more than 518,600 square feet of existing and planned development across the country, including Atlanta, Houston, New Jersey and Philadelphia. Additionally, in February, the firm closed on two ISF projects in Denver and Las Vegas, totaling over 35,000 square feet on more than 15 acres.