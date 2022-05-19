REBusinessOnline

Stonemont, Stotan Industrial to Build 258,720 SF Spec Project in West Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Completion of DuPage Crossings is slated for February 2023.

WEST CHICAGO, ILL. — Stonemont Financial Group and developer Stotan Industrial are building a 258,720-square-foot speculative industrial project in West Chicago. Completion of the Class A development is slated for February 2023. Named DuPage Crossings, the facility will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 32 exterior docks, 45 trailer stalls and 219 parking spaces. The 17-acre project will be situated within the Fox Valley submarket and offer immediate access to I-88.

