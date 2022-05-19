Stonemont, Stotan Industrial to Build 258,720 SF Spec Project in West Chicago
WEST CHICAGO, ILL. — Stonemont Financial Group and developer Stotan Industrial are building a 258,720-square-foot speculative industrial project in West Chicago. Completion of the Class A development is slated for February 2023. Named DuPage Crossings, the facility will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 32 exterior docks, 45 trailer stalls and 219 parking spaces. The 17-acre project will be situated within the Fox Valley submarket and offer immediate access to I-88.
