Stonemont to Develop Two Industrial Projects in Tampa Area Totaling 1.3 MSF

TAMPA, FLA. — Stonemont Financial Group has plans to develop two industrial projects in the Tampa area comprising two warehouses in Tampa and four warehouses in Lakeland. The two projects will total 1.3 million square feet. JLL is overseeing leasing. Frampton Construction is the general contractor for both projects.

In Tampa, Stonemont will break ground this spring on Sunlake Business Center, which will encompass two speculative rear-load facilities located along State Road 54. Building 1 will total 190,000 square feet and will feature 32-foot clear heights and 309 parking spots. Building 2 will be a 171,000-square-foot building with 32-foot clear heights and 231 parking stalls. The two facilities are designed to accommodate a range of user types and sizes.

In Lakeland, Stonemont is also underway on Lakeland Commerce Center at County Line, an industrial park that will include a 148,100-square-foot building; 150,600-square-foot rear-load facility; 258,000-square-foot rear-load facility; and a 348,740-square-foot cross-dock facility situated on the Interstate 4 corridor just over 30 miles outside of Tampa. The development will include clear heights ranging from 32 to 36 feet, a total of 254 dock doors, 840 parking spaces and 450 trailer parking stalls available onsite.