Topline Logistics Facility totals 457,000 square feet.
Stonemont, US Capital Development Deliver $28M Industrial Facility in Ocala, Florida

by John Nelson

OCALA, FLA. — Stonemont Financial Group and US Capital Development have completed the development of a $28 million speculative industrial facility located in Ocala, about 37 miles south of Gainesville, Fla. Situated on 35 acres, Topline Logistics Facility totals 457,000 square feet and features 36-foot clear heights, 95 dock doors, four drive-in doors and 110 trailer parking spaces. Construction on the project began in March of last year. HDA Architects designed the property, and Frampton Construction served as general contractor.

