REBusinessOnline

Stonestream Properties Divests of Four-Building Industrial Property in Las Vegas for $4.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

12885-S-Las-Vegas-Blvd-Las-Vegas-NV

Star Nursery will occupy the four-building industrial asset at 12885 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Stonesteam Properties has completed the disposition of a four-building industrial campus located on 6.4 acres at 12885 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas. Vegas Ranch LLC acquired the asset for $4.7 million.

Star Nursery will utilize the property to service its nine retail locations in Nevada. The asset includes a 12,500-square-foot warehouse, one storage warehouse and two additional buildings totaling 3,200 square feet. The site offers quick access to Interstate 15 via Saint Rose Parkway or Starr Interchange.

James Griffis, Tyler Ecklund and Britney Arredondo of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews