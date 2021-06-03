Stonestream Properties Divests of Four-Building Industrial Property in Las Vegas for $4.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

Star Nursery will occupy the four-building industrial asset at 12885 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Stonesteam Properties has completed the disposition of a four-building industrial campus located on 6.4 acres at 12885 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas. Vegas Ranch LLC acquired the asset for $4.7 million.

Star Nursery will utilize the property to service its nine retail locations in Nevada. The asset includes a 12,500-square-foot warehouse, one storage warehouse and two additional buildings totaling 3,200 square feet. The site offers quick access to Interstate 15 via Saint Rose Parkway or Starr Interchange.

James Griffis, Tyler Ecklund and Britney Arredondo of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.