Friday, May 1, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Avenue-8-Mesa-AZ
Avenue 8 in Mesa, Ariz., offers 194 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, pet park and covered parking.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Stoneweg Sells 194-Unit Apartment Community in Mesa, Arizona to Rise48 Equity

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Stoneweg has completed the disposition of Avenue 8, a garden-style multifamily property in Mesa. Rise48 Equity acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Brett Polachek, Chris Chanter and Brad Goff of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 1050 W. 8th Ave., Avenue 8 features 194 open-concept, two-bedroom/two-bath apartments averaging 1,000 square feet in size. All units include in-unit washers/dryers, private patios or balconies and abundant storage. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa, fitness center, pet park and covered parking.

You may also like

Shopoff Realty Breaks Ground on Westminster Mall Redevelopment...

PacVentures, AQUILA Buy 318,000 SF Office Complex in...

Patterson Arranges Construction Loan for 165-Unit Multifamily Project...

Northmarq Arranges $20M in Financing for Castle Rock...

Signal Ventures Receives $15.5M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...

Greystone Provides $28.2M Agency Acquisition Loan for Apartment...

SRSA Negotiates $7.2M Sale of Ground-Floor Retail Condominium...

MassHousing Provides $50M in Financing for Affordable Housing...

Landmark Cos. Acquires Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex...