Stoneweg Sells 194-Unit Apartment Community in Mesa, Arizona to Rise48 Equity

MESA, ARIZ. — Stoneweg has completed the disposition of Avenue 8, a garden-style multifamily property in Mesa. Rise48 Equity acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Brett Polachek, Chris Chanter and Brad Goff of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 1050 W. 8th Ave., Avenue 8 features 194 open-concept, two-bedroom/two-bath apartments averaging 1,000 square feet in size. All units include in-unit washers/dryers, private patios or balconies and abundant storage. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa, fitness center, pet park and covered parking.