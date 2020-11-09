Stoneweg Sells Tampa Bay Apartment Community for $114M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Trellis at the Lakes Apartments include a fitness center, pool, media center and a courtyard. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — An affiliate of Stoneweg US has sold Trellis at the Lakes Apartments, a 688-unit multifamily complex in St. Petersburg, for $114 million. The seller acquired the property in 2016 for $80.9 million and invested in capital improvements during its ownership. The asset is situated at 11401 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., 15 miles east of downtown Tampa. Trellis at the Lakes offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, pool, media center and a courtyard. Mark Meland and Bryan Vega of Miami-based Meland Budwick PA provided legal services for the buyer, an affiliate of ESG Kullen.