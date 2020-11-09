REBusinessOnline

Stoneweg Sells Tampa Bay Apartment Community for $114M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Trellis at the Lakes Apartments include a fitness center, pool, media center and a courtyard. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — An affiliate of Stoneweg US has sold Trellis at the Lakes Apartments, a 688-unit multifamily complex in St. Petersburg, for $114 million. The seller acquired the property in 2016 for $80.9 million and invested in capital improvements during its ownership. The asset is situated at 11401 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., 15 miles east of downtown Tampa. Trellis at the Lakes offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a fitness center, pool, media center and a courtyard. Mark Meland and Bryan Vega of Miami-based Meland Budwick PA provided legal services for the buyer, an affiliate of ESG Kullen.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  