Stoneweg US Acquires 312-Unit Ashford Apartments in Houston’s Energy Corridor

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Ashford Apartments in Houston totals 312 units. The property was built in 2017.

HOUSTON —Florida-based investment firm Stoneweg US has acquired Ashford, a 312-unit apartment community in Houston’s Energy Corridor. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2017 and features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 553 to 1,326 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Stoneweg US has tapped RPM Living to manage the property and oversee a value-add program.