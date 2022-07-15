Stoneweg US Acquires 312-Unit Ashford Apartments in Houston’s Energy Corridor
HOUSTON —Florida-based investment firm Stoneweg US has acquired Ashford, a 312-unit apartment community in Houston’s Energy Corridor. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2017 and features studio, one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 553 to 1,326 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog park. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Stoneweg US has tapped RPM Living to manage the property and oversee a value-add program.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.