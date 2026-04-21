Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

StoneX Signs 21,904 SF Office Lease Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — StoneX has signed a 21,904-square-foot office lease expansion in Midtown Manhattan. The global financial services firm is taking additional space on the 32nd floor at 230 Park Avenue, bringing its total footprint to 94,742 square feet. Mark Weiss, Scott Shelbourne and Melissa Rubenstein of Cushman & Wakefield represented StoneX in the lease negotiations. Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Erik Harris, Zach Weil and Cole Gendels of Newmark, along with internal agents Andrew Ackerman and Walter Rooney, represented the landlord, RXR.

You may also like

Joint Venture Acquires 310,943 SF Office Building in...

Gutor Signs 90,000 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Three-Building Medical Office Portfolio...

North Bridge Provides $8.5M C-PACE Loan for Midtown...

Kislak Negotiates $8.8M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Club Studio Inks 32,000 SF Retail Lease in...

Quantum Brokers $6.9M Sale of Retail, Office Portfolio...

Beyoglu USA Signs 28,500 SF Industrial Lease in...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF Office,...