StoneX Signs 21,904 SF Office Lease Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — StoneX has signed a 21,904-square-foot office lease expansion in Midtown Manhattan. The global financial services firm is taking additional space on the 32nd floor at 230 Park Avenue, bringing its total footprint to 94,742 square feet. Mark Weiss, Scott Shelbourne and Melissa Rubenstein of Cushman & Wakefield represented StoneX in the lease negotiations. Brian Waterman, Scott Klau, Erik Harris, Zach Weil and Cole Gendels of Newmark, along with internal agents Andrew Ackerman and Walter Rooney, represented the landlord, RXR.