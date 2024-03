EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. — Stony Brook University Hospital has signed a 16,000-square-foot lease on Long Island. The regional provider now occupies an entire 25,000-square-foot building within the 103-acre Stony Brook Technology Center campus in East Setauket. David Leviton from JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Maria Valanzano and Steven D’Orazio of Colliers represented the landlord, TRITEC Real Estate Co.