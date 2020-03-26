REBusinessOnline

Stop & Shop to Donate $1M to Support Regional Food Bank Partners in Fulfilling Coronavirus Needs in Northeast

Stop & Shop is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. The company is owned by Belgian retail group Ahold Delhaize.

QUINCY, MASS. — Stop & Shop, a metro Boston-based regional grocer, will donate $1 million to support its food bank partners across the Northeast in their efforts to fulfill community needs amid the coronavirus outbreak. Proceeds will fund workers who may not be compensated during temporary work closures, as well as to support children without access to free meals at school and existing clients who currently face food insecurity. The donation will be divided among the grocer’s 13 partners, including Greater Boston Food Bank, Rhode Island Community Food Bank and Food Bank for NYC. Stop & Shop operates 415 stores across the Northeast, all of which have remained operational with reduced hours and other restrictions.

