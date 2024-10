CONYERS, GA. — The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) has purchased a 911-unit self-storage facility located at 4489 McDonough Highway in Conyers, about 30 miles southeast of Atlanta. The 76,125-square-foot asset was the final facility of TSAG’s 18-property portfolio purchase from True Self Storage that spans 13,714 units across 10 states.

The sales price was not disclosed. Bill Sitar Jr., John Cranley, Andrew Burachinsky and Monty Spencer led TSAG’s acquisition team on an internal basis.