ARGYLE, TEXAS — Storage King USA, the self-storage arm of New York City-based investment firm Andover Properties, has completed a 232-unit expansion of its facility in Argyle, located in Denton County. The project added 38,500 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled space, as well as 5,750 square feet of flex space. The facility, which also offers enclosed and covered storage options for boats and RVs, now totals 865 units.