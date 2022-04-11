REBusinessOnline

Storage Post Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Staten Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast, Self-Storage

NEW YORK CITY — Storage Post, an Atlanta-based self-storage owner-operator, has acquired a newly built facility located at 600 Richmond Terrace on Staten Island. The number of units was not disclosed, but the property spans approximately 148,000 square feet of net rentable climate-controlled space. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.

