Storage Post Buys Four New York Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 3,900 Units

Pictured is Storage Post's newly acquired facility in Floral Park, New York, one of four properties in the portfolio.

NEW YORK — Atlanta-based self-storge investment firm Storage Post has acquired four facilities totaling 3,900 units in the New York City area. Specifically, the properties, which span more than 370,000 gross square feet, are located in Garden City, Floral Park, Huntington Station and Yorktown Heights. Storage Post has operated the facilities on behalf of the seller, an undisclosed institutional investor, since 2016 and will continue to do so following the change in ownership.

