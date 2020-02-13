REBusinessOnline

StorageBlue Opens 650-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Garfield, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast, Self-Storage

store

Pictured is the StorageBlue facility in Union City, New Jersey.

GARFIELD, N.J. — StorageBlue, a storage operator serving the New York metropolitan area, has opened a 650-unit self-storage facility in Garfield, a northwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 170 River Drive, the 60,000-square-foot facility was redeveloped from a former macaroni factory. The conversion project began in August 2019 and is valued at $6 million. The facility offers amenities such as outdoor drive-up units, surveillance and U-Haul truck rental.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020