StorageBlue Opens 650-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Garfield, New Jersey

Pictured is the StorageBlue facility in Union City, New Jersey.

GARFIELD, N.J. — StorageBlue, a storage operator serving the New York metropolitan area, has opened a 650-unit self-storage facility in Garfield, a northwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 170 River Drive, the 60,000-square-foot facility was redeveloped from a former macaroni factory. The conversion project began in August 2019 and is valued at $6 million. The facility offers amenities such as outdoor drive-up units, surveillance and U-Haul truck rental.