StorageMart Acquires 73,183 SF Self-Storage Facility in Fishers, Indiana

Indiana, Industrial, Midwest, Self-Storage

The property at 10415 Allisonville Road will be StorageMart’s third Indiana location.

FISHERS, IND. — StorageMart has acquired a 73,183-square-foot CubeSmart Self Storage facility in Fishers, a suburb of Indianapolis. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located at 10415 Allisonville Road, the property features 41 percent drive-up units and 59 percent interior, climate-controlled units. David Paulson, Stephen Lapierre and Wyatt Whitaker of Ackerman & Co., along with Steven Cornblatt and Coleman Tirone of Trout Daniel & Associates, represented StorageMart. Georgia-based York Allison LLC was the seller. This is StorageMart’s third location in Indiana. The property’s lighting, security system and gate entry will be updated.