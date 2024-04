GREENWOOD, IND. AND COLUMBIA, MO. — StorageMart has acquired two facilities in Indiana and Missouri totaling 550 units. The Columbia, Mo., property is located at 1500 Creekwood Parkway and includes 312 units across 42,200 square feet. The Greenwood, Ind., facility is located at 994 S. State Road 135 and comprises 238 units across 37,475 square feet. The properties will undergo enhancements to align with StorageMart standards.