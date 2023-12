CRYSTAL AND NORTH SAINT PAUL, MINN. — StorageMart has acquired two self-storage facilities in Crystal and North Saint Paul for an undisclosed price. Both properties will undergo comprehensive updates to align with StorageMart’s standards. Together, the facilities offer 1,564 units and 159,282 square feet of rentable climate-controlled space. Unit sizes range from five-by-five units to 15-by-40 units.