Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIdahoIndustrialSelf-StorageWestern

StorageMart Adds 131,686 SF of Self-Storage Space in Caldwell, Idaho

by Jeff Shaw

CALDWELL, IDAHO — StorageMart, the largest privately-owned self-storage company, has expanded its footprint in Caldwell. 

The company has added two storage facilities with a combined net rentable space of 131,686 square feet, providing customers with a variety of storage unit sizes and drive-up options. The storage properties provide a range of unit sizes from compact five-foot by five-foot units to 10-foot by 30-foot units. 

StorageMart continues to grow its presence in Idaho, catering to the increasing demand for self-storage solutions in the area.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2M Sale of Apartment...

Essex Arranges $58.5M Financing for Acquisition of Seagate...

CEP Multifamily Acquires Regal Ridge Apartments in Spokane,...

HJ Sims Advises on $10.6M Permanent Financing for...

McCarthy Building Cos. Expands Presence in San Diego...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 179-Room Holiday...

Ian Black Real Estate Brokers $8.2M Sale of...

Westcore Acquires 301,120 SF Distribution Center in Rockwall,...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 8,800 SF Office Lease Renewal...