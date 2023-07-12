StorageMart Adds 131,686 SF of Self-Storage Space in Caldwell, Idaho

CALDWELL, IDAHO — StorageMart, the largest privately-owned self-storage company, has expanded its footprint in Caldwell.

The company has added two storage facilities with a combined net rentable space of 131,686 square feet, providing customers with a variety of storage unit sizes and drive-up options. The storage properties provide a range of unit sizes from compact five-foot by five-foot units to 10-foot by 30-foot units.

StorageMart continues to grow its presence in Idaho, catering to the increasing demand for self-storage solutions in the area.