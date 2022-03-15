StorageMart Buys 877-Unit Former Life Storage Facility in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — StorageMart, a Missouri-based owner-operator, has purchased a former Life Storage facility in San Antonio that spans 99,833 net rentable square feet across 877 units. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program that will include the installation of an upgraded security system. StorageMart, which currently operates four self-storage facilities in the San Antonio area, will also turn management of the property over to its in-house team. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.