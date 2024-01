INDIANAPOLIS — StorageMart has opened a new self-storage facility on East Washington Street in Indianapolis. The property offers 785 units with 82,159 rentable square feet of climate-controlled space in assorted sizes. Security features include 24/7 video surveillance, PIN entry access and motion sensor lighting. Founded in 1999 in Missouri, StorageMart operates more than 250 locations across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.