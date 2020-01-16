StorCo Storage Buys Shopping Center in O’Fallon, Missouri, Plans to Build 100,000 SF Self-Storage Facility

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

O’FALLON, MO. — StorCo Storage has purchased the O’Fallon Square Shopping Center from O’Fallon Square Properties LLC for $4.4 million. The self-storage provider plans to construct a 100,000-square-foot, indoor self-storage facility within the strip center. The two-story, climate-controlled facility will include space formerly occupied by Altitude Trampoline Park and Shop ‘n Save. Other tenants at the shopping center, including At Home Superstore, Vantage Credit Union and Fantastic Sam’s, will remain in place. StorCo will move its headquarters, including a call center and corporate offices, to the new facility. American Bank of Missouri is providing $7.5 million in acquisition and construction financing for the project. Tim McFarland of Sansone Group and Patrick Wittenbrink of Carmody MacDonald PC represented StorCo in the transaction. Scott Seyfried of Pace Properties represented the seller.