Storm Properties Acquires Self-Storage, Retail Property in Escondido, California for $10.5M

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Storm Properties has purchased a self-storage and retail asset in Escondido for $10.5 million. Located at 510 and 520 W. Valley Parkway, the property features 37,125 square feet of storage buildings, a 7,000-square-foot retail strip building and a 5,900-square-foot pad for future retail development.

The self-storage facility offers 262 storage units, while the retail space consists of four in-line suites and a single-tenant retail building. One of the retail suites serves as the onsite management for the self-storage facility. The retail is 100 percent occupied, while 97 percent of the self-storage units are currently rented.

Storm Properties, a subsidiary of Torrance, Calif.-based Storm Industries, currently manages a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial and retail properties.