4320-W-1st-St-201-S-Mountain-View-St-Santa-Ana-CA
Storm Properties plans to market the vacant 11,300-square-foot industrial building at 4320 W. 1st St. and 201 S. Mountain View St. in Santa Ana, Calif., for lease.
Storm Properties Buys Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in Santa Ana, California for $5.9M

by Amy Works

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Storm Properties, a subsidiary of Torrance, Calif.-based Storm Industries, has acquired an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property in Santa Ana from an undisclosed seller for $5.9 million. Located at 4320 W. 1st St. and 201 S. Mountain View St., the 2.5-acre site features an 11,300-square-foot industrial building and a large and fully fenced concrete yard. The building offers 800 amps of 120/208 volt power, ground-level loading, 16-foot ceiling clearance, as well as infrastructure for food-related operations, such as a walk-in closet and freezer and two commercial ice-making towers. Storm Properties has retained Scott Read of Newmark to market the currently vacant facility for lease.

