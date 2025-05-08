Storm Properties Buys Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in Santa Ana, California for $5.9M

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Storm Properties, a subsidiary of Torrance, Calif.-based Storm Industries, has acquired an industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property in Santa Ana from an undisclosed seller for $5.9 million. Located at 4320 W. 1st St. and 201 S. Mountain View St., the 2.5-acre site features an 11,300-square-foot industrial building and a large and fully fenced concrete yard. The building offers 800 amps of 120/208 volt power, ground-level loading, 16-foot ceiling clearance, as well as infrastructure for food-related operations, such as a walk-in closet and freezer and two commercial ice-making towers. Storm Properties has retained Scott Read of Newmark to market the currently vacant facility for lease.