Storm Properties Sells Aldi-Anchored Redondo Plaza in Gardena, California for $15.1M

Aldi, Domino’s Pizza, T-Mobile, Jackson Hewitt, Super Laundry and Crazy Rock’n Sushi are tenants at the 28,000-square-foot Redondo Plaza in Gardena, Calif.

GARDENA, CALIF. — Storm Properties has completed the disposition of Redondo Plaza, a grocery-anchored retail center located at 1550 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. in Gardena. A private 1031 exchange buyer acquired the asset for $15.1 million.

Built in 2002 and renovated in 2018, Redondo Plaza features 28,000 square feet of retail space. Aldi anchors the property with 11.5 years remaining on its existing triple-net lease. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied. Tenants include Domino’s Pizza, T-Mobile, Jackson Hewitt, Super Laundry and Crazy Rock’n Sushi.

Gleb Lvovich, Daniel Tyner, Geoff Tranchina and Bryan Ley of JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.