Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwestSelf-Storage

StorSafe Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Cedar Lake, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

CEDAR LAKE, IND. — StorSafe Self Storage has acquired a self-storage facility in Cedar Lake, a city in Northwest Indiana. The purchase price was undisclosed. StorSafe’s portfolio now encompasses 29 facilities totaling more than 1.7 million square feet across Florida, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. StorSafe is a subsidiary of Elmdale Partners. The Cedar Lake property will offer security, parking, climate-controlled units and varied storage sizes for both personal and business use.

You may also like

Sterling Investors Buys 430,852 SF Industrial Building Near...

Lee & Associates Arranges 255,000 SF Industrial Sublease...

CBRE Brokers $6.5M Sale of Light Industrial Complex...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 80-Unit Seniors Housing Complex...

OMRON Automation to Build Manufacturing Facility in Upstate...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community...

Finmarc Management Sells Warehouse in Springfield, Virginia for...

HGP Acquires Lincoln City Outlets in Oregon for...

Continental Properties Opens 320-Unit Townhome-Style Apartment Community in...