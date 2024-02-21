StorSafe Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Cedar Lake, Indiana

CEDAR LAKE, IND. — StorSafe Self Storage has acquired a self-storage facility in Cedar Lake, a city in Northwest Indiana. The purchase price was undisclosed. StorSafe’s portfolio now encompasses 29 facilities totaling more than 1.7 million square feet across Florida, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. StorSafe is a subsidiary of Elmdale Partners. The Cedar Lake property will offer security, parking, climate-controlled units and varied storage sizes for both personal and business use.