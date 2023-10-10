Tuesday, October 10, 2023
The expansion project totals 10,665 square feet and will add 82 climate-controlled units.
StorSafe to Expand Self-Storage Facility in Michigan City, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

MICHIGAN CITY, IND. — StorSafe is expanding its self-storage facility in Michigan City by 10,665 square feet with an additional 82 climate-controlled units. The project also includes a new onsite water management system to collect and clean stormwater coupled with a loading dock for semi-trucks and moving vans. After the expansion, the facility will include 384 climate-controlled units. The property is located at 2600 S. Franklin St. in Northwest Indiana. StorSafe, established in 2021, offers mobile technology, advanced management software, online tools, facility automation and state-of-the-art security equipment.

