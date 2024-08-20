Tuesday, August 20, 2024
The facility totals 113,010 square feet of leasable space.
StorTropolis Self-Storage Opens 867-Unit Facility in Olathe, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OLATHE, KAN. — StorTropolis Self-Storage has opened a new facility in Olathe at 601 N. Millridge St. The property features 113,010 square feet of leasable storage space divided into 867 units. Alongside indoor units with temperature control, the facility also offers indoor drive-up units. The property utilizes StorageDefender, a motion-sensing technology that alerts tenants by text of any activity in their storage unit. Additional security features include a gated and fenced property with keypad access, 24/7 recording cameras and onsite management. Storage Asset Management will oversee daily operations. StorTropolis is a Hunt Midwest self-storage platform.

